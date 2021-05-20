SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

