SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) versus Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Head to Head Survey

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SOHO China and Brookfield Property Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus price target of $15.86, suggesting a potential downside of 13.78%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than SOHO China.

Risk & Volatility

SOHO China has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners -17.60% -2.24% -0.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOHO China and Brookfield Property Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $7.60 billion 1.05 $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats SOHO China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

