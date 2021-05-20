Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.41%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

