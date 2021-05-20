SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) is Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIPX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 731.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 343,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIPX opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

