SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.6% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.94. The company had a trading volume of 537,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

