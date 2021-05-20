SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Cut by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $175.16 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.