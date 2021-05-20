Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $108.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $90.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit