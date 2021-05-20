Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $108.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $90.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

