Spectrum Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,575 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,144% compared to the average daily volume of 207 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,855,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

