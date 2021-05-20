Spectrum Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPB)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,575 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,144% compared to the average daily volume of 207 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,855,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit