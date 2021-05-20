Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,636 Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Cycle by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $330.38 million, a PE ratio of 172.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

