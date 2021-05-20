Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPXSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $171.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average is $157.96. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

