Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,277 Shares

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38.
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $76,731.12.
  • On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $115,969.68.

Sprout Social stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit