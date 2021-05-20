Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,277 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $76,731.12.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $115,969.68.

Sprout Social stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

