Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,267.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,975.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

