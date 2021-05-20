Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,703,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396,788 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $42,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 153,096 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 72,486 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 43.95%.
BSAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Banco Santander-Chile Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
