Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,703,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396,788 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $42,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 153,096 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 72,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

BSAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

