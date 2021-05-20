Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $50.28 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387,796 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.65% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $50,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 267,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 133,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 40,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.