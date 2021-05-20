Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $53,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $236.87 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

