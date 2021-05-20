Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.25. 758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,928. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 262,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 286.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

