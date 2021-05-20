Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

Stanley Electric Company Profile

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

