Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $33.17.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.