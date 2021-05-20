Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$56.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,876.

Shares of STN stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,784. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

