Starbase (STAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $558,821.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $558,821.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 787% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.52 or 0.01158570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.45 or 0.09661976 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

