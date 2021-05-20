Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $120.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.80.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.67 on Monday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

