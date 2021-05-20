Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Increased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 45,895.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 62.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $19,301,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 98.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

