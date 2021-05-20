Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

