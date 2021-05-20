State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.91 Million in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 66,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

