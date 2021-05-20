State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Clean Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 982,682 shares of company stock worth $8,972,541 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

