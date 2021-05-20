State Street Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

