State Street Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.
State Street has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $89.28.
In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
