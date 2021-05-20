SteepCoin Market Capitalization Hits $75,358.71 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $75,358.71 and approximately $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

