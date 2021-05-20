Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.30 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $11.30 billion and $4.40 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00459851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00215697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023609 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010127 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,189 coins and its circulating supply is 23,133,625,060 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

