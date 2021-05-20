Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $11.46 billion and $2.44 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.00411946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00221638 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00027662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,189 coins and its circulating supply is 23,136,124,958 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

