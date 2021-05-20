Stephen George Dilly Acquires 5,000 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) CEO Stephen George Dilly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 3,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,245. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $219.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

