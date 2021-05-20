Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 10,000 Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,493,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,971,690.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oroco Resource alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.38, for a total transaction of C$16,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$29,600.00.

Shares of Oroco Resource stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,487. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$3.65. The company has a market cap of C$630.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,126.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.94.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.