STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. STERIS updated its FY 2022 guidance to 7.400-7.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $189.40 on Thursday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

