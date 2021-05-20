Steven P. Novak Purchases 10,000 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,932. The firm has a market cap of $243.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

