Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAUCF. Scotiabank began coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IAUCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, develops and produces various gold projects in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Getchell project located at the Intersection of the Getchell and Battle Mountain Trends proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mining operations; and the McCoy-Cove project located on the Battle Mountain Trend proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix operation.

