Stifel Nicolaus Trims The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $650.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $749.14.

TTD opened at $509.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.38.

Shares of The Trade Desk are going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,473,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,266 shares of company stock worth $85,508,420. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

