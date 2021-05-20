Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,198 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Copart stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Copart by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 87,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

