Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,763 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,548% compared to the typical volume of 107 put options.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.