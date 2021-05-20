Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 1st

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

