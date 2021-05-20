Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Shares Up 5.3%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Stockland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STKAF)

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

