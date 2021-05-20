Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $307.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.