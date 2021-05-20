StormX One Day Volume Hits $22.17 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, StormX has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $230.72 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.01149446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.96 or 0.09638248 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,528,314,908 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

