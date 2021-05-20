Strategic Financial Services Inc Acquires 175 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

