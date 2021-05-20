Strategic Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

