Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 3,765 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $124.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

