Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 635 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $393.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.81.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

