Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $73.44 on Monday. Straumann has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

