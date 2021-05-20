Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,575.00

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,575.00 and last traded at $1,574.92, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,394.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,668.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,396.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,232.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

