Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPH. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $915.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 642,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 387,055 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,769.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.