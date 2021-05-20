Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

GMED stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

