Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $323.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.49 and a 200 day moving average of $310.23. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $156.62 and a one year high of $353.71.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.06.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

