Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $164.21 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

